CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.08. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

