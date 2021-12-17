CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.07 Million

Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post sales of $49.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.84 million and the highest is $49.50 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $192.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.14 million to $206.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 2,587,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,996. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

