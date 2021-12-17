Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 428,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 189.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

CL traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $83.45. 72,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,021. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

