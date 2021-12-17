Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 11.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.35. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,036. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $145.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

