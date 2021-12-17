Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.72. 10,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

