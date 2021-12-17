Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 371,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

