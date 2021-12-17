Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.03. 32,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

