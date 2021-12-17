Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Carbios SAS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.