Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the lowest is $17.84 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CGRN opened at $4.34 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

