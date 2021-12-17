Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

