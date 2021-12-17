Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 38,128 FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BGLD opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

