Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PPL by 252.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 52,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

PPL stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.