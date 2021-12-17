Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $325.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

