Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

GDV opened at $26.39 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

