Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $219.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.54 and its 200-day moving average is $337.81. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.