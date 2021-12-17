Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce $49.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $38.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $201.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,329. The company has a market cap of $557.10 million, a P/E ratio of -157.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

