Canal Insurance CO Decreases Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock worth $73,803,978 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.04 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

