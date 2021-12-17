Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$97.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$167.08.

CP stock opened at C$94.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$62.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

