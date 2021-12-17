Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.47.

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$165.44. 1,148,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,152. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market cap of C$116.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$144.83.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

