Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Sells 10,968 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$614,098.67.

TSE:CM opened at C$145.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$107.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.209999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.02.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.