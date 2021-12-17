Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on the stock.

LON:ECK opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £137.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.96. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 46.31 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.13).

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

