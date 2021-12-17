Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on the stock.
LON:ECK opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £137.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.96. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 46.31 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.13).
About Eckoh
