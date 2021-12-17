Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.20. Canaan shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 121,614 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $849.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 4.46.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
