Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.20. Canaan shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 121,614 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $849.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 4.46.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.