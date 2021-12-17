Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00.

ZNTL stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. 446,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,270. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

