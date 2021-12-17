California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Insider Sells $30,422.50 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 237,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,623. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. State Street Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

