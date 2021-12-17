Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $957.01

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.01 ($12.65) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($11.63). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 899 ($11.88), with a volume of 662 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of £108.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 954.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 955.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

