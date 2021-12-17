Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.25 Per Share

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.24.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $271.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $234.07 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

