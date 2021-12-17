BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $7,071.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular exchanges.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

