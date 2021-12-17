BTIG Research Increases BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target to $18.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $625.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 159.1% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

