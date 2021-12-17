BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $169.84

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.84 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 170.60 ($2.25). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.16), with a volume of 72,170,964 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.44) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £16.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.