Brokers Issue Forecasts for YASKAWA Electric Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $117.02.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.