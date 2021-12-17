Brokers Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $162.72 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.