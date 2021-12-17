Brokers Issue Forecasts for BELLUS Health Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BELLUS Health in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

BLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $625.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

