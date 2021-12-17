Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$38.22

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Saputo stock traded up C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$28.38. 594,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,614. Saputo has a one year low of C$27.54 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.19.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

