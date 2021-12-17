Brokerages Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.10

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

GAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT:GAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 472,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,273. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

