Brokerages Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Target Price at $96.17

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:BKI opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $91.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

