Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$28.75

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.57. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$18.26 and a 52 week high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

