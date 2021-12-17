Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target at $40.67

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

