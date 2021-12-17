Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.66. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,025.11, a P/E/G ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.36 and its 200-day moving average is $256.99. Workday has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

