Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

W stock traded up $12.27 on Friday, reaching $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,660. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.93 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.06.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,392 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,844 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

