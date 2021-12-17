Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Truist cut their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,718 shares of company stock worth $84,977 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,422. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $577.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

