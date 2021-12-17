Brokerages Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.32. 15,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.58. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 173,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

