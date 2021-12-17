Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report $235.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.24 million and the highest is $239.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $900.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.58 million to $905.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 17,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.79. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,928,000. FMR LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

