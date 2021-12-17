Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce $320.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $475.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.