Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 888,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.