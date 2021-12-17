Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce sales of $8.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $8.10 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,570. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.