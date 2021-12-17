Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $12.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $621.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,644. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.95. The company has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

