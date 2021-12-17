Brokerages Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will report $47.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

FORG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $11,679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 801,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,658. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.23.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

