Brokerages Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $27.00. 5,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. ENI has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

