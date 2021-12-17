Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $26.98 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

