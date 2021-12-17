Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $267.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.81 million to $268.70 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $224.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.54. 4,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $303.13 and a one year high of $543.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

